To the editor: Right now, many men and women in the military are under 21 years old.
They carry automatic weapons, use them and protect the American people bravely and proudly. We should respect and be proud of them.
If an 18-year-old man does not register, he can be denied student loans, government jobs and other benefits.
Based on raising the age to purchase AR-15 rifles, should we raise the age to register for the draft to, say, the average age of a member of Congress? After all, they start the wars and conflicts.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington