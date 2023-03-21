Letter: I'll be making my voice heard at Lenox town meeting May 4

To the editor: The small handful of those who have power at the Planning Board in Lenox have decided that they know what is best for the town and they plan how to get their way.
Planning Board member Kate McNulty Vaughan said opponents of broadening cell transmission in Lenox resort to "fear-mongering," adding that "the only thing we can try to do is to outnumber this opposition at town meeting." ("Is better cell coverage in Lenox a non-starter? Town planners to try again for a wireless bylaw," Eagle, Feb. 27.)
Planning Board duties include general interest which affect the welfare, health and safety of the inhabitants relative to the possibilities, resources and needs of the town.
At the last meeting, the no vote won. There was a full room of residents and a huge crowd outside that never got to vote because there was no room for them to even stand inside. So the town manager and the Planning Board better make sure they get a much larger venue than the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School to accommodate the actual amount of residents in Lenox to be able to vote.
I believe there must be a law somewhere that says they have to provide adequate room for Town Meetings. There are now several groups of "fearmongers" in Lenox who are trying to take some control back in their town, and they will be bringing their neighbors with them May 4. Many residents of Berkshire County are starting to organize groups in Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield. They are educating people on new laws and demands being introduced to their towns and cities. They are being told to start attending all meetings and voting.
Courtney Gilardi, of Pittsfield, reminded us of a quote by Margaret Mead: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."
Beverly Gian Hebler, Lenox