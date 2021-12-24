To the editor: I answered the phone. My friend's calm but serious tone indicated the gravity of the conversation.
"You've heard about Dr. Reynolds?"
Silence. I replied, "Don't tell me he is dead."
She said, "He died in a kayaking mishap."
Dr. Reynolds' death was traumatic ("He embraced 'kindness, compassion and community': Berkshires mourns the death of Dr. John Reynolds," Eagle, Dec. 10).
I always appreciated his concern at my appointments. I was hooked upon his demeanor and expertise.
Once, I brought an aged cat to be euthanized. He gave her a shot to calm her and returned shortly to give her the final injection. I had brought a bag for her burial at home. He asked, "Don't you want a casket?" Astonished, I said, "I'm not paying for a casket." He said, "No, no, no, it is free."
He told me to go outside and wait for him. He came out reverently, carrying the casket and gently putting my former furry pal on the back seat of my car.
I shall never forget this sad but amusing event, nor the smile and wave as he conducted business curbside with people in their cars during the winter of COVID. His love for animals and profession brought him many clients. His giving did not end there. He had been a fervent believer in aiding the community. He served in many capacities to help society, the needy citizens and the general welfare.
It is not often that we have been blessed with such an individual. He loved his family and the community. He loved his profession, and he died participating in an activity that he loved. Love was his essence.
The word power is often interpreted to mean military capability. His power was displayed in kindness and compassion for all living creatures. The devastation to his family, employees, friends, and clients caused by his demise will be overcome, but the greatness of his soul shall not be forgotten.
Lucille Eberwein, Pittsfield