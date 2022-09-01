To the editor: I am a correction officer at the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office.
I have worked with the department for approximately nine years.
I write this letter to the editor in support of Alf Barbalunga for sheriff. In my opinion, Alf Barbalunga has a great vision for Berkshire County and its future. He is dedicated to getting rid of the current "good-old-boy system" that only looks out for themselves. I have witnessed this for the past nine years.
Instead of our administration providing more substance abuse counseling or more staffing for work release transport, the current sheriff loves to hire officers from his last place of employment and give them rank of captain. This is not OK, but it was even worse when the current sheriff referred to his executive leadership team as a "dynasty" — a dynasty being "a succession of rulers of the same line of descent." How disgusting is it that we are in 2022, but as a community think it's OK for this man to look out only for his people?
Be advised: Neither our previous supervisor who wrote a letter to the editor nor I speak for our union members. Furthermore, Sheriff Bowler claims perfect audits, one being related to the Prison Rape Elimination Act, and I ask how when we had multiple staff members allowed to resign upon misconduct with inmates? Since there is no transparency, I am guessing this went unreported to any outside agency.
Today, I stand up for myself and others around me for what's right, not just myself. If the current sheriff was so great, he would have more of his current hundred-plus employees supporting him, but he does not. I estimate he has a few out of more than a hundred, and in my opinion they are either part of his dynasty or hoping to be. As a resident of Berkshire County, I ask you to please stop the nepotism, discrimination and retaliation when people like me speak up about these types of issues in our beautiful community.
As our crime rate continues to climb along with our opiate overdose rate, I say we give Alf Barbalunga a chance. The taxpayers’ money is not for a man to build a dynasty and inadvertently discriminate against others. The taxpayers’ money should go to helping our people of Berkshire County, not the sheriff’s "dynasty."
Kelvin Santos, Pittsfield
The writer is a correction officer with the Berkshire Sheriff's Office.