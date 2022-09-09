To the editor: My wife and I have seen two productions by Barrington Stage Company this summer, both of them well done.
But we will not see any more until the company stops requiring all patrons to wear masks at all times during the performances. We think the company should "follow the science," and we don't mean political science. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization no longer recommend mask mandates and have said for some time that only close-fitting masks (N95 or surgical) do any good. Barrington Stage doesn't require approved masks, and most of the patrons were wearing those silly and ubiquitous powder blue cloth masks.
We realize that Barrington Stage can impose any restrictions on their patrons they choose to, no matter how irrational or paranoid, but we refuse to be sheepishly obedient to restrictions that have no rational basis and are nothing more than an attempt to impose control on other people's lives.
Richard Allen, North Egremont