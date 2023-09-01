<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: I'm a single-issue voter in city elections: Who will fix Pittsfield's roads?

To the editor: As August fades away, I have given up any hope of seeing any significant improvement of Pittsfield streets.

It's been five months of good weather (compared to winter), but none of the streets I drive on has seen any repaving. The potholes and sunken manholes abide.

Well, if there are no smooth roads, maybe I would see some new lines, so I could tell where the road ends and the ditch starts and where I can make a left turn and where the crosswalks are and if there is a school in the vicinity. Nope. None of that, either.

A sweeper did come down my street last week, but that was a total waste of effort by the city. A couple of pine cones had rolled out there, but that was about it.

I promise to vote for any council or mayoral candidate who promises to fix any of this. It seems like it should be one of the basic and essential things a city government could do. I don't give a fig about North Street, parking meters and bike lanes. I want to drive around without wrecking my car.

Nick Hubacker, Pittsfield

