Letter: I'm also missing the Berkshire Pride coverage

To the editor: I must add my voice to the letter questioning why the Eagle chose to provide no coverage at all of last Saturday’s Pride Festival in downtown Pittsfield. ("Letter: Missing the coverage of Berkshire Pride Festival," Eagle, June 9.)
The event has grown yearly, and the crowds were a testament to the interest of this event. The Pride Festival is not just attended by those in the LGBTQ+ spectrum but also by those who support them: parents, friends, siblings, teachers, numerous churches and their clergy, local businesses, banks and credit unions, etc. The crowds were big, and it was clear the event was a huge success.
So where was The Eagle? Why have we not read an article about the event and seen a nice spread of photos? Even after a week, does The Eagle feel it has passed from peoples’ minds?
I request/suggest that you take a look at this situation. These are frightening times for many people, despite years of hard-wrought battles for equality and acceptance; we are all seeing that no such victory is guaranteed forever. The Eagle’s silence on this matter can be easily construed by some as questionable in light of current times.
James Alden, Hinsdale