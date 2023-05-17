Letter: I'm disappointed in MCLA's decision against shelter plan

To the editor: I am utterly disappointed by Mayor Jennifer Macksey, the North Adams City Council, state Rep. John Barrett and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts President James Birge in your handling of this situation. ("MCLA will not move forward with plan to put a homeless shelter on campus," Eagle, May 9.)
You have all aided in the further traumatizing of families seeking shelter.
There will never be enough resources to support people who are unhoused until you all make it a priority to support those resources. When someone redevelops an apartment building, no one questions whether we have enough resources available to support tenants moving in. But suddenly when we are talking about unhoused people, our hackles rise. You have let assumptions and fears about being homeless take the focal point of your attention. You have allowed "not in my backyard" rhetoric take precedence over suffering families. This approach has directly contributed to keeping those families living on the streets. Are you proud of this?
You should have helped the community understand why giving people shelter is necessary right now. We are facing a crisis that is deepening as a recession nears. You are all prioritizing your comfort over the survival of our neighbors. You should be ashamed.
Not one person who works professionally in housing services stood against this project. You have completely ignored the insight of our professional helping community. You all continue to ignore the pleas from Louison House in strategizing housing for unhoused people who are turning away families daily from being at capacity.
For the past couple of weeks, I have had a couple come into Savvy Hive. They have been homeless for nine months because their landlord kicked them out to do renovations. In the middle of the winter when they desperately sought refuge from the snow on an abandoned porch, they were charged with breaking and entering. Is this what our leadership stands for? You support the criminalization of homelessness caused by development that you all advocate for?
What strategy is currently in place to develop affordable housing in our community? What strategy is in place to address the ever-growing unhoused population?
To the Healey administration and any leaders who were in support of this project, I deeply commend you. Thank you for taking action on solutions to help the most vulnerable Massachusetts residents access the housing they deserve.
I am not proud to be a North Adams resident today.
Jessica Sweeney, North Adams