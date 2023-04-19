Letter: I'm going to miss John Andrews Farmhouse Restaurant

To the editor: Although the new "Hilltown Hot Pies" will undoubtedly be an outstanding pizza restaurant, I am saddened by the loss of yet another cherished venue in the Berkshires. ("Hilltown Hot Pies owner Rafi Bildner has big plans for John Andrews Farmhouse Restaurant in Egremont," Eagle, April 11.)
While too expensive to enjoy for most and for us only attended on special occasions, the John Andrews Farmhouse Restaurant was one of the best I've ever experienced anywhere.
One of the last things I remember my beloved husband doing before he died was picking up the phone to reserve a place for our 40th wedding anniversary.
Thank you for a fine article. I shed a few tears when I read it.
Irene Willis, Lenox