Letter: I'm now a single-issue voter on bringing jobs to Pittsfield

To the editor: It baffles me that none of our elected representatives sees any need to try to get some industrial development introduced to Pittsfield.
Cities and towns to the north and south of Pittsfield are thriving. Pittsfield is like a hospital patient in a coma. One online shopping venue was given several million dollars when it was supposed to bring hundreds of jobs to this city. And how did that work out?
I have decided on how I am voting for local, state and federal representatives henceforth. I will vote only for those who will actively and aggressively work to bring industry to this city. I want to live in a city that our young want to return to after college. I want a city where non-college youths have a chance at making a decent living again.
Who are those aspiring representatives? When I know who they are, I will work to elect them and and will surely vote for them. Those not interested will get no votes from me.
Barbara Roberts, Pittsfield