Letter: I'm upset that downtown Pittsfield nightlife spots are closing

To the editor: As a longtime resident of Pittsfield, I've always appreciated the local Pittsfield "scene," otherwise known as the downtown hospitality and musical venue businesses.
As a longtime fan of local music, I have always loved going to local shows and hearing various musicians share their talent with the community. However, it has come to my attention that two of my favorite venues — the newer Flat Burger Society and the well-known restaurant and bar Mission — are closing their doors, perhaps for good.
Pittsfield is the central hub of the Berkshires. In my opinion, every city needs a plethora of downtown dining and musical venue establishments to make the city a fun, thriving place to live, work and reside. I am very disappointed to hear about these two popular businesses closing their doors, and though I look forward to patronizing the downtown venue establishments that remain, I would hope that an interested party or parties would choose to buy these two closing businesses and reopen them with the same or new concept.
To make these two venues new apartments or worse would, in my opinion, detract from the variety of entertainment options that Pittsfield offers in its downtown area. I look forward to these two businesses perhaps opening up once again with new management to supplement the variety of lovely venues that remain open in Pittsfield's lovely downtown hospitality and nightlife scene.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield