To the editor: Trial lawyers have a saying regarding trials.
When you have the facts in your favor, argue the facts; when you have the law in your favor, argue the law; but when you have neither in your favor, then pound the table. When it comes to equitable treatment of women prisoners, fiscal responsibility, rehabilitation, a working plan for a regional lockup and community corrections program, the sheriff is left with pounding the table.
I’m voting for change. I’m voting for Alf Barbalunga.
Jeremia A. Pollard, Lee
The writer is an attorney.