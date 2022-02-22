Immigrant license bill is a bad one
To the editor: Thousands of immigrants went through the long and expensive process to become legal U.S. citizens.
They work hard and blend in to society well. We all know legal and proud citizens who immigrated.
Sadly, the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted to allow illegal immigrants to get Massachusetts drivers’ licenses on Feb. 16. Shame on them for spitting in legal immigrants’ faces. What part of “illegal” don’t they understand?
To paraphrase Billy Jack, “When the law disobeys the law, it is everyone for themselves.” The Massachusetts House of Representatives just passed an illegal law. Can we now go to an RMV without positive IDs, too? My guess is no.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington