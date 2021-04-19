To the editor: Immigrants have played a critical role throughout the pandemic in our community.
Nearly 23 million immigrants have been putting their lives on the line across the country. This has kept our children and families healthy and our child care, health care system, long-term care, food supply chain and our economy running. The U.S. child care industry has long relied on Black, Asian and Latina women, including immigrants, with women of color making up 40 percent of its workforce.
With mothers stepping out of the labor force at a higher rate than fathers, it’s clear that to support their return to the workforce we must invest in child care, elder care and the whole care infrastructure. Providing immigrant essential workers, Dreamers and temporary protective status holders a pathway to citizenship in the upcoming economic recovery package is an important step toward rebuilding our nation’s economy and, especially, our care infrastructure. This improved care infrastructure will create good jobs, boost economic recovery and provide security for millions of American families and caregivers.
Immigrants are essential to our community, our families and our economy. Now is the time for us to unite across our differences and pass policies that help every-day people and our communities.
Rosemary Seifert-Graf, Cummington