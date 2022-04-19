To the editor: As I write on this day of sacred endings and beginnings — the start of Passover at sunset, Good Friday and the halfway mark of the Ramadan fast — I am struck by the things that unite us rather than myriad divisions that tear us apart.
The Eagle's headlines are filled with good news for those who have eyes to see: baby animals at Shaker Village, community renewal with American Rescue Plan resources, the end of student borrowing at Williams College and the start of grants, the continued blessings of the Daniel Pearl scholarship and much more.
This is not to say we don’t face monumental problems. Our nation’s 450-year legacy of racism continues to wound too many of our citizens. Poverty increases while multibillionaires take joyrides into outer space. Mother Earth grieves in agony while we stumble toward making necessary sustainability changes. And forgotten women, men and children of all races are routinely ignored and marginalized so that America’s elite might continue to thrive.
But every day in Pittsfield and all over creation, compassionate people reach out to their neighbors and bring healing one heart at a time. I am grateful to you for documenting their all too often-neglected efforts. For 10 years, I had the privilege of shepherding First Church, Congregational on Park Square — our town’s historical first Anglo faith community. Remember: First Nations people worshiped here long before colonizers arrived.
With some of the most onerous consequences of the pandemic slowly ending, I was invited by my former parish to help organize a musical fundraiser to support the vital work Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts is doing on behalf of recently resettled Afghan allies. This, too, is another sign of how we strive to work together beyond our differences. My hope is that people of good will throughout the Berkshires will join us at First Church on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. for a “rockin’ evening of music and poetry.” All proceeds will go to JFS in solidarity with our new neighbors. The Jewish Talmud cuts to the chase: "Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief. Do justly now, love mercy now, walk humbly now. You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.” May it be so among us, too.
The Rev. Dr. James Lumsden, Pittsfield