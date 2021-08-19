To the editor: In unison with Mr. Jones regarding his Aug. 19 letter to the editor ("Letter: Holmes Road bridge needs attention") about the fixing of the Holmes Road bridge before other roadways are redone, I want to add the bridge on Pecks Road which has been limited to one lane for some time now, and the Barker Road bridge which has been narrowed for several years now.
All three bridges need attention now because all three roads are heavily used. In voicing my opinion, I stand bewildered with the city's and the state's choices of which roads to fix. I live on an unaccepted street that never gets attention even though my taxes are as high as everyone else's. I usually have to pester the highway department to at least scrape the road and fill in holes.
Forget about the roundabout and serve your tax payers in a better way.
Paul J. Larrow, Pittsfield