In Black History Month, recognizing we have more work to do
To the editor: Thanks for your editorial marking Black History Month.
Yes, “Black history is American history,” and American history is Black history. Yes, too, “Black suffering … is American suffering” and people like us, Americans together, sometimes painfully, have made and are making our history. And yes, “we are all tasked with reshaping the systems that allow” for Black American suffering. We have heard that message many times, and have tried to respond with better race relations, refusing to discriminate and urging one another and our children to put character, not color, first.
We have learned to work for diversity. And when overt racism reemerges, we keep trying, now acknowledging that racism arises from racists, not racism’s victims, and racism is about all of us. Race relations requires acknowledgement of white privilege. It also requires celebration of Black empowerment; amid earlier assaults there was “Black is beautiful,” nowadays, amid sad suffering, there is “Black Lives Matter.” They certainly do, and it certainly needs to be said, by all of us. But, things are still bad, as you make so clear.
Improving race relations is good, but not enough. There remain those systems you tell us need reshaping. We speak of institutional racism but respond with interpersonal, cosmetic proposals. One example is more Black police officers, but not a genuine civilian review board; another is “community policing” translated into quiet citizens helping the police.
In my world of higher education, we speak of more Black faculty, staff and students, and once in a while looking at “systems” in classrooms, but we are not even close to imagining how we might reshape our own. If racism is a system, and “institutional racism” is about more than discriminating against nonwhite people, then we have very hard intellectual, political and, for many of us, religious work to do to reach your editorial goal of “a more-perfect union.”
Let’s hope we can do it.
David O’Brien, Worcester
The writer, a Pittsfield native who is a summer resident of Richmond, is professor emeritus, College of the Holy Cross.