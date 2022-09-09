To the editor: Jeremy Yudkin has been a wonderful addition to your stable of reviewers.
His reviews are fresh, enlightening and accessible to the general reader, while drawing upon his considerable expertise as the author of 10 books of musical analysis and as a full professor of musicology at Boston University, where he has taught for 40 years. As many readers know, for many years Jeremy has enhanced appreciation of concerts at Tanglewood with his immensely popular pre-concert lectures.
Two recent letters to the editor ("A music professor's take on columnist's takedown of Williams," Eagle, Aug. 30; "Review seemed unfair to John Williams," Eagle, Aug. 31) took Professor Yudkin to task for his critique of the methodology of film composer John Williams. Professor Yudkin is not the first expert to track down a pattern of “borrowings” of the work of other composers in Williams’s film scores — a simple Google search turns up dozens of articles and videos on the topic. It is easy to jump on the bandwagon of the widespread popular idolization of John Williams and his film scores, especially here in the Berkshires where he is particularly beloved for his longstanding association with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood.
I, for one, am a huge fan of his criminally overlooked, evocative score for the Arthur Penn film "The Missouri Breaks." It is not easy, however, to display the kind of integrity and courage that Professor Yudkin displayed in his review when he pointed out how much John Williams has lifted from other composers. For that reason alone, we should celebrate The Berkshire Eagle’s new music critic.
Seth Rogovoy, Hudson, N.Y.
The writer was the Eagle’s popular music critic for 16 years, from 1988 to 2004.