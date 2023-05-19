Letter: In defense of Barbara Davis-Hassan

To the editor: I have never met Barbara Davis-Hassan, but I know of her because her real estate agency pays for the house-sale listings in Berkshire County that appear in the weekend edition of The Eagle.
She is obviously a “doer.” What we’ve been told from time immemorial is that if you want to get something done, ask a busy person to do it. Based on the list of things that she does in her hometown of Lanesborough and throughout Berkshire County, Barbara Davis-Hassan seems to epitomize the “busy person.” Her smiling face broadcasts optimism and competence. And she follows through; she does not drop the proverbial ball until the job is done.
That she might have benefited personally from her real estate dealings remains to be seen. ("State Ethics Commission poised to take action against Barbara Davis-Hassan of Lanesborough regarding Berkshire Mall," Eagle, May 18.) However, as a woman and as an observer of the goings on in Berkshire County, I say let’s have many more Barbara Davis-Hassans.
Margaret Roussin, Hinsdale