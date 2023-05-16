Letter: In defense of rural schools

To the editor: As a former teacher at Emma L. Miller Elementary School, I read with interest the article "Combined classrooms and a principal who teaches: This is how Savoy's Emma L. Miller School stays small, personal and keeps a balanced school budget" in the April 6 Berkshire Eagle.
Teachers mentioned the closeness they develop to students as they teach their students for two years in a row. I couldn't agree more. I have very fond memories of my students and their families. Students mentioned getting a heads up on the curriculum for the following year.
I would like to add another positive to this type of classroom arrangement from an educational perspective. There is a term called "looping" that has been around in education for years. The idea is that a teacher follows her students and teaches whole classes in sequential years. This arrangement allows for less transitions and more efficient instruction. Knowing a student's interests, strengths and weaknesses helps a teacher teach more effectively, and multiyear grouping can have positive effects on student learning.
Rural schools have been teaching this way out of necessity due to small populations and small budgets. Lots of us can remember the days of neighborhood schools and cherish the closeness we developed to our teachers. Emma L. Miller, being the only school in Savoy, is that type of school. With houses being so spread apart due to the rural nature of the town, the school is where connections are made. Children meet, families connect and a community is formed.
Deborah Nowicki, Adams