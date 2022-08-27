To the editor: Chuck Koscher, in his Aug. 9 letter to the editor on the two-tier tax structure proposal in Stockbridge, asked “what do second-home owners do for us?”
The short answer is that "seconds" pour money into the local economy and receive less in return from their respective towns than year-rounders. The largest portion of most town budgets, for example, goes to schools and seconds do not send their kids to local schools. The result is that seconds paid a disproportionate amount of tax even before some towns established their sinful, evil and immoral two-tier tax structures on second-home owners.
Mr. Koscher went on to say that "seconds" are causing local home prices to rise, but correlation does not imply causation. It would be more accurate to recognize that this country has a nationwide inflation problem, and the Berkshires are not exempt from that problem. It should also be noted that prices are determined by sellers who want the highest prices they can get, not buyers who want the lowest prices they can get.
Mr. Koscher then cited the lack of local people willing to work, the lack of affordable housing and problems with Airbnb — all nationwide problems. Does he really want the small number of seconds to solve these problems beyond paying their fair share of taxes? If so, I can already hear the protests that "outsiders" are taking over our town.
Allan Gehring, Lenox