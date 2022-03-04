To the editor: I feel compelled to write in support of the staff at Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
My husband was there for rehab recently, for 19 days after a hospital stay. He was there during the COVID-19 dilemmas and the documented lack of staff.
Knowing that all experiences may differ, in contrast to recent newspaper articles ("National Guard, state health workers and inspectors descend on Pittsfield nursing home accused of neglect," Eagle, Feb. 18), my husband was well-treated by all the staff, who were attentive to his needs. They were professional, hardworking, and cheerful. The PT staff went above and beyond their role in helping him, and the administration was helpful when requests were made.
Thank you, Springside staff.
Maggie Bimbane, Lenox