To the editor: It is with great dismay that I have watched as mistruths have taken center stage in the unfolding issue involving The Foundry and Amy Brentano.
I have known Amy for 20 years. During that time she has consistently worked to provide a safe space for all kinds of voices from after-school drama programs at Richmond Consolidated School to drama and expression programs through WAM theatre serving teenage girls. The Foundry became a permanent home for these activities and for emerging artists who struggle to find a place to share their voice.
It has also been her commitment to serve the community by offering her space for nonprofits, use of her grounds for the farmers market and to bring people to town who then patronize and support other businesses. It’s so hard to hear the untrue and unknowing things being said about this selfless example of community commitment and support.
The two property owners involved are tasked with resolving an issue created by neither of them. In order to keep the peace and uphold our tradition of civil discourse, the town Select Board must be clear and public about their role in the genesis of this issue and their responsibility for resolving it.
Neither business has done anything wrong. Each came into being following guidelines provided by the town. These businesses are vital to the economic health of the community. We should all be working to support a solution that supports both.
Suzanne Crerar, Richmond