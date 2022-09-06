To the editor: I loved Hilda Banks Shapiro.
I will miss her. I will miss her red high-top sneakers and her voracious appetite. I will miss her soaring talent at the piano. I will miss that she made community wherever she went. You know how? Folks can be either too selfish, too self-concerned to weave folks together or so generous that they do it automatically. Hilda was the latter, and she left laughter and good cheer in her wake.
When I was president of Thursday Morning Club, Hilda asked to be my chaplain — the woman who opens the meeting with inspirational words. Hilda was 95 when she died, and this was just a couple of years ago, so some folks had doubts. True, I got her backup, but I believed in her. At one meeting, she read the following, and everyone should read it, too. So here it is from Hilda to all of us with love:
"People are often unreasonable, illogical and self-centered; forgive them anyway.
"If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; be kind anyway.
"If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; succeed anyway.
"If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; be honest and frank anyway.
"What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight; build anyway.
"If you find happiness, they may be jealous; be happy anyway.
"The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; do good anyway.
"Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; give the world the best you have anyway.
"You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and your conscience; it was never between you and them anyway."
There is a wish: May your memory be a blessing. Hilda’s memory is a blessing.
Rest in peace, old friend.
Carole Owens, Stockbridge