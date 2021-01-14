To the editor: Last month, I wrote a letter to The Eagle praising my brother Dan Dillon for being such a good man.
Little did I know that shortly after I wrote that letter, Dan would end up in the hospital with COVID-19. He pushed himself hard, never saying no to anyone. Sadly, he is one of thousands who have succumbed to this deadly virus.
He was my buddy, and always found a way to give me a ride whenever I needed it. I spoke often to him on the phone and I miss not being able discuss with him the deplorable situation in our nation's capital.
I am very upset and he would calm me down. I know he will be missed by many and I will always be proud of his memory.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield