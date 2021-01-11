In memory of Bill Luzis, a great teacher
To the editor: I write as one of the many, many fortunate students who was able to learn from and be mentored by Mr. Bill Luzis (1948-2020), and whose obituary was published on Jan. 6.
Mr. Luzis was my eighth-grade algebra teacher at Herberg Middle School. I have so many fond memories of him calling on me (“Hannah Rose,” he would say, never just “Hannah”), and explaining algebra through his silly drawings and entertaining stories, like that of Princess Falling Rock. Mr. Luzis was able to connect with all of his students in a very unique and special way. As a very shy middle-schooler who felt like she didn’t belong anywhere most of the time, I had a safe haven in Mr. L’s classroom.
I then continued to have the honor and privilege of becoming friends with Mr. L. Throughout high school, I would occasionally stop in at Herberg to go visit him. Then throughout college and since moving to Boston, I would catch up on the phone with Mr. Luzis and see him whenever I was visiting Pittsfield. Knowing I am a hospital staff nurse, Mr. Luzis would always ask me, “So you running the hospital yet? Let me know if you need help — I’ll sweep the floors, I’ll do anything you need, Hannah Rose!” We had our usual spot at Panera Bread for our breakfast reunions, and he would always order his toast and chocolate milk, demonstrating his ever-youthful spirit.
Throughout these past several years, I always loved hearing Mr. L’s stories of teaching, from teaching the adult learners at the beginning of his career to his students that came after me. Teaching and education were his true passions. He cared so deeply about education and the lives of all his individual students. This only became more and more evident to me with each Panera breakfast.
Mr. Luzis gifted me a journal and inscribed it for my college graduation. The message, which I will always treasure, shows the kind of person he was. I pass on his words to all of you: “Treasure the memories and moments! To a life filled with excellent health, happiness and prosperity!”
You are greatly missed, Mr. Luzis. Thank you for all you have done and how you have enriched my life and the lives of so many others.
Hannah Rose Simons, Brighton