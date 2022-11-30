To the editor: I was one of two senior auditors accepted for admittance into Professor Pasachoff’s introductory Astronomy 101 course at Williams College this fall.
What a great privilege it was to be exposed to this great scientist — the acknowledged world’s authority on the Sun and its varied eclipses. ("Williams College professor Jay Pasachoff remembered as accomplished scientist and dedicated educator," Eagle, Nov. 21.)
A master instructor, he spoke with awe and wonders about the cosmos. His lifetime of scientific investigation and his tales of travels to the farthest and often almost inaccessible places to conduct and document research were an inspiration.
To be in the same room and to hear him lecture was both an educational and spiritual experience I will always remember.
Is there anything more potentially mysterious and thrilling than astronomy? Professor Pasachoff always began his lectures with this mindset, demonstrating the wonder he felt for this “golden age” of astronomy in which we are living, where new and momentous discoveries are being made daily.
His passing reminds us that if and when we are in the presence of those who are truly inspired, we should look upon that as a rare opportunity to dedicate ourselves to work hard, exceed our own perceived doubts and expectations, and rise to the level worthy of their example. We owe them, and ourselves, no less.
Stephen Dankner, Williamstown