To the editor: With the passing of Jim Hoellerich, I lost a good friend and the extended community also lost a great individual.
Jim and his family members ran the Ayrhill Dairy Farm for many years. The farm, along East Road in Adams and Henry Wood Road in Cheshire, is perhaps the most spectacular scenic farm in New England. The buildings, barns and fields are extremely well-maintained. It is a testament to the Hoellerich family's love for their property and agrarian roots.
Jim was a commonsense guy. He was knowledgeable and handy. Anything he put his mind to he could accomplish with positive results. His love of family was his hallmark. I enjoyed Jim's company and had many good times with him. In particular, riding motorcycles throughout New England trails in time trial events (enduros) was memorable. Like anything he tried, Jim was good at it. Throughout his riding career, he became one of the top riders in the region. The hundreds of trophies and metals he earned attests to this fact.
Throughout his later years, Jim became immersed in restoring enduro-era motorcycles and old snowmobiles. When completed, these restored machines looked like they did when they were first for sale on the show room floor. The unbelievable workmanship and eye for preciseness is why the term "Jim's museum" has been coined by friends and visitors who view his work.
Jim Hoellerich was an engaging man. He was a hard-working man. However, in my opinion, what set Jim apart from others was his kindness toward who knew him. Sleep well, my dear friend. You will be missed by many.
Joseph J. Nowak, Adams