To the editor: Many years ago, we met and got to know Marilyn Coll.
We shared experiences at Mount Greylock Regional School, South Williamstown Community Association and with our children's activities.
One of her creative talents was candle-making. She gave us a snowman candle that we decided not to light, and it remains part of our Christmas decorating. Last Christmas season, I showed it to her, and she was delighted to see it.
We feel fortunate to have known Marilyn. We remember her as a talented, kind and joyful woman.
Joanne and Brian Lobdell, Williamstown