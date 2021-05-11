To the editor: I completely agree with Patrick Fennell's letter ("Letter: Stop the discrimination — allow mail-in balloting," Eagle, May 6).
Town meetings discriminate against anyone who cannot attend: the infirmed, the homebound, people who are working and people who depend on public transportation. They are all being discriminated against by not being able to vote.
Isn’t that “unconstitutional”? All voters in the town of Dalton should be able to vote on all town meeting items and town elections by mail-in voting.
It’s time to move into this century and abandon the in-person-only town meeting. We have no one on the Select Board willing to stand up for what is right. Don’t you think it’s time to stop the discrimination?
Bruce Lester, Dalton