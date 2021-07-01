To the editor: The short news item about Paul Houston's passing ("Pittsfield man killed in New York crash," Eagle, June 23) caused shockwaves in the arts sector of the area.
He was a past board president and incoming treasurer of the Berkshire Music School, where he led the search committee for the school’s new director. The person who came on board to succeed Tracy Wilson is Natalie Neubert, who told me that the main reason she continued on the interview process was the initial impression that Paul had made as such a bright, cheerful, positive thinker.
Paul was also a board member/officer of the Berkshire Art Association, and could frequently be seen performing volunteer duties at Hancock Shaker Village.
After meeting Paul at various arts walks and gallery openings, I learned of his interest in jazz. I fact, I tried to recruit him to the board of Berkshires Jazz. He said he wouldn't have time, as he was getting more involved with the Berkshire Music School, where he had started to take cabaret lessons. They spotted his business acumen as well as bright spirit, and landed him to their board. Some years later, he told me that those cabaret lessons helped him gain self confidence in both personal relationships and at work. High praise for the power of music.
Paul was single, and the arts community was like his local family; many of us feel that we have lost a family member. I just thought that he deserved local acknowledgement for the many contributions he made to the quality of life here in the Berkshires. Not sure if my letter will be the first, but I doubt it will be the last to sing (sorry) his praises.
Edward Bride, Pittsfield
The writer is president of Berkshires Jazz.