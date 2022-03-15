To the editor: I can easily attest to the great beauty in ancient sacred music. ("Luke Massery is working to reintroduce ancient music and text to the Catholic Mass," Eagle, March 11.)
Nevertheless, in defense of the scripturally and liturgically appropriate St. Louis Jesuits (think "Here I Am, Lord" and "Be Not Afraid"), I want to invite Luke Massery and others to consider why, when the local vernacular was permitted, "the flock ran with it — and kept running." Pre-Vatican II music had solemnity & reverence, yes, but it also supported a commonly acquired perception that God was so far beyond as to be out of reach.
The "folk-60s-style hymns" touched hearts with simple understandable music that made it easier to hold that God could be close by wanting a loving relationship with us. They also helped to shape vocations and lifelong friendships as we sang them together in our living rooms and backyards.
In my opinion, the treasury of sacred music is enriched by all music that is good and beautiful, inspiring and true.
Christine Schwarz, Lee