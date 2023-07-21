Letter: In praise of Fairview Hospital and its staff

To the editor: Certainly it isn’t in the category of a colossus such as Boston’s Mass General or Harvard Medical teaching hospitals, or even its midsized mothership Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, but rural 25-bed Fairview Hospital situated on the slope of a hill in Great Barrington is a unique wonder performing medical miracles large and small in a singular fashion.
Recently, we became apprised of that fact in dramatic fashion. One of our sons is special with his own special needs. What initially had transpired as an unfortunate, if commonplace, accident that fractured his leg and would require hospitalization before surgery rapidly devolved into a medical crisis that sorely tested his limits and impacted our family in profound ways. By necessity, for two weeks we lived round-the-clock in the CCU unit, advocating for him because he could not, helicoptering over him oblivious that we were, advancing anxiety-swelled questions that bred only more. If our son was wired in one way; we were in another.
Fairview’s immaculate staff, each and every one of them, navigated all of that with aplomb. In equally complex and straightforward ways, they saved his life, combining expertise and candor with empathy and an affirming, genuine sense of community, at key instances leavened by humor. So evident it was they deeply cared for his well-being and would relentlessly pursue the optimum outcome for him. No less, their concern extended to us. We were not alone.
So, thank you Fairview Hospital. All of you. Specialists, hospitalists, nurses, each and every member who comprise this small jewel that reflects compassion equal to its expertise, our heartfelt thanks and praise.
To repurpose a playwright Arthur Miller line, “Attention must be paid.” Hoping that we have.
James F. Hurley, Housatonic