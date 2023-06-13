Letter: In search of hidden treasures

To the editor: Living in the hills above Hancock Shaker Village gives me an awesome feeling of finding hidden treasures left over from a time of unknown industrial wealth.
Just imagine walking the many miles of stone walls in perfect harmony with mountain streams and finding a missing cave that reveals hidden treasures. These treasures and more still exist throughout the wonderful forests that have grown up within historic plots of land. Now imagine that you happen to stumble upon the motherlode of treasure right under your feet. How wonderful would it be? A lifetime of treasure for you and your family. The feeling is unimaginable, like being in Egypt and discovering the undisturbed tomb of King Tut.
These are called quantum events. Quantum events allow us to find treasure beyond our imagination anywhere and at any time. Not everyone needs to run into the hills behind the old villages of the Shakers, however. We may realize that there is an abundant level of quantum treasure everywhere we look. Our local economy can benefit by the emotional release of quantum treasure. Winning the lottery is much more difficult. How great would it be to live as explorers and get excited about our financial future again? Start by finding the wealth by following footprints of old Shakers into the new forests of unlimited hidden treasures.
Mark Dallmeyer, Pittsfield