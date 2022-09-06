To the editor: I read Ruth Bass’ Aug. 30 column and then Carole Owens' Aug. 31 column on the topic of the residential tax exemption.
I was struck that two people whom I respect and whose perspectives usually resonate reached different conclusions. I was struck that they deeply share the value that underlies their seemingly opposite conclusion — the importance of community.
Ruth is concerned that our community will be too divided by this approach. Carole is concerned that our community will unravel if taxes and home ownership become more unaffordable to many residents on fixed incomes. I agree with both Ruth and Carole. Both want us to come together as a community and not exacerbate divisions among us. I think that each believes we can be a stronger community by working together to face problems; by treating each other with respect; by listening and feeling heard; by considering options and compromise.
With civil, honest and informed discussion, I believe we can achieve an outcome we can all understand and support.
Laura Dubester, Stockbridge