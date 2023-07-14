Letter: In support of Kathleen Keresey for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am writing in support of Kathleen Keresey’s reelection to the West Stockbridge Select Board.
Kathleen has a long record of responsible service and leadership, and she’s had a highly productive first term defined by her professionalism, collaborative spirit and decorum. Why are these attributes important? One need only witness her opponent in action at a recent meeting to understand.
Please vote Monday to reelect Kathleen Keresey to the Select Board. She’s truly the best choice to help guide our town forward.
John and Brenda Elling, Housatonic