To the editor: It sounds so reasonable, doesn’t it? In a letter about the new zoning amendment proposed by a small group of Richmond residents, Jami Grossman writes that they simply want to add “protection for the character of Richmond neighborhoods and the right of residents to have a voice when that changes.” (“Letter: 2 Richmond open space proposals are very similar, with a key difference,” Eagle April 6.)
What that actually means is that the Richmond Land Trust, Mass Audubon, the Berkshire Natural Resources Council or any other landowner who wishes to invite people to walk on their land would have to submit a special permit application to a government body, the Zoning Board of Appeals. Anyone would be allowed to object or ask for restrictions on the permit.
In other words, the land that Richmond residents conserved for everybody, with taxpayer money, could be off-limits before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. In fact, that restriction is already in place, at the insistence of those same neighbors. If this amendment goes through, you might not be allowed to visit a trail with a group larger than four people. You might not be allowed to walk your dog, or hunt, or hike up the hill in the early morning or after work to view the sunset on a summer evening.
BNRC strives to be a good neighbor at its many properties across the Berkshires. They have made many proposals to our Richmond neighbors to address their concerns. But instead of working with BNRC, their lawyers have insisted on more and more requirements, tying up a nonprofit organization in state land court for many months.
The neighbors’ biggest complaint is that crowds of people came to Hollow Fields at the peak of the pandemic, when hiking outdoors was the only thing people could do safely. That did happen for several months in 2020. Since then, BNRC trail counters and local volunteers have verified that in the last year, there have rarely been more than two or three cars in the parking lot on Perry’s Peak Road.
The choice for Richmond residents is clear. Vote for the zoning amendment recommended by the Richmond Planning Board, which guarantees public access to open space and conserved land. Don’t allow a small group of people to create a tangle of bureaucracy that could place Hollow Fields, and all the other trails in Richmond, off-limits.
John and Kathy Mason, Richmond
Robert and Regis Donovan, Richmond
Dick and Holly Stover, Richmond
Ann Larkin, Richmond
Jayne Merrick, Richmond