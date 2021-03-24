To the editor: I want to thank The Eagle both for allowing me to speak to their journalists about my thoughts on the headline article of March 18 ("Former students of Great Barrington prep school describe it as 'torture chamber,'" Eagle) and for printing this short response to it for our community.
The original article on which The Eagle’s piece was in part based was published in a rather obscure online source. I had the opportunity only at the end of an apparently yearlong research project by its author to respond point-blank “on deadline.” I tried my best to explain that the current John Dewey Academy — the one I bought and run today — bears only the slightest resemblance to the Dewey of 10 or more years ago, which was the focus of her article.
I was reassured that this would be made evident in the piece, which would distinguish carefully between now-abandoned historical practices and what the current staff and leadership of our school consider best contemporary practices. Sadly, for the sake of our current students, family and staff, the published online article lacks any such nuance.
We at the John Dewey Academy are dedicated to providing the best therapeutic program we can, following the highest ethical practices of our several professions across the board. Our almost entirely new staff is top notch, and we are proud to think of ourselves as among the best small therapeutic boarding schools in the country.
We regret that in the past there were students who did not experience Dewey this way. Their stories pain us as they do anyone who reads these accounts, but we do not recognize in them something that speaks to the school as we currently operate it. Still, I would like to invite alumni from those years to reach out to us directly to see if there is any way that we can help them in their current efforts to process their Dewey experiences. We’d like to think that, even though we are, as older alums call us, “new Dewey,” ("An 'old Dewey' and 'new Dewey': Great Barrington prep school rocked by its history," Eagle, March 19) we are also and always still home for any alum who needs us.
Thanks again to The Eagle staff, in particular Heather Bellow, for giving us an opportunity to share our story with the paper’s readership.
David Baum, Great Barrington
The writer is the head of school for the John Dewey Academy.