In Williamstown, protecting farmland vs. affordable housing a false choice
To the editor: The Jan. 25 op-ed in The Berkshire Eagle “Williamstown diversity, inclusion aims should center housing” makes several arguments for why Williamstown should increase its efforts to build more affordable housing. But one of his arguments defeats the whole purpose of the piece.
The writer asserts that Williamstown’s housing decisions demonstrate “exclusion and classism,” giving as an example the town’s long debate in 2013 about building housing on town conservation land — the Lowry Property — to replace housing lost at the Spruces Trailer Park during Tropical Storm Irene. By setting up this debate as class warfare between conservation and open-space advocates vs. affordable-housing advocates, the writer is fomenting dissension among town residents who need to have a rational discussion about housing without finger-pointing and name-calling.
The Lowry property as a possibility for building housing, was not defeated because, as this letter writer claims, “the Select Board capitulated under pressure” from local residents who were being exclusive. It was defeated because the Town Conservation Commission decided, after many months of discussion and hearings with many witnesses, that the Lowry property had been declared earlier as Town Conservation Land under State Article 97, which required a 2/3 vote of the State legislature, was valuable to the Town, and should remain that way. Besides its State protection, there are other good reasons why the Lowry is unsuitable for building housing: its land-use zoning is unsuitable for high-density housing; it is active farmland that supports farm businesses that produce food for the area; it’s a wildlife habitat; there’s no access to it from the one nearby road and no sidewalks or bus access.
Most crucially, all smart growth and good urban planning call for affordable housing that is near town centers where residents can walk and shop, while preserving farmland and open space for recreation and the beauty of undeveloped nature. The two are top priorities that need to coexist, not compete. The above letter-writer lists several examples of how Williamstown “has made notable progress” on building affordable housing, with many more possible for development if the town wishes it. But we need to keep clearly in mind how our town priorities can work together, not in contention.
Tela Zasloff, Williamstown