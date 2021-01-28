Inauguration brings hope
To the editor: It made many a heart soar to see Joe Biden’s inauguration instead of that familiar sinking feeling that came over us during the past four years.
Gone is the corruption and racism from the Oval Office. Now we have a president with his heart and head in the right place, who will strive for the good of all. We lost our way for four years, but we’re back on the right path again, and how good it feels instead of wandering around in a maze of incompetence and lies.
Our hearts and minds are with you, President Biden. Your contribution to this country has already been significant, but as president I think it will be immense. You’re saving the day.
Carolyn Sharp, Washington