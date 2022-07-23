To the editor: More than 20 years ago, a task force of women was formed in Berkshire County to help ensure that women adjudged to need incarceration could do so at the newly constructed county jail in Pittsfield.
As a result, the new jail opened in 2001 with a "pod" for women to serve their sentences in their home community, maintain connection with their families, and receive services to help in their reentry. This arrangement appeared to work well, and local resources were set up to respond to their needs.
In 2014, however, women who had been housed locally, most of whom were awaiting trial and could not make bail, were sent by Sheriff Thomas Bowler to the Women's Correctional Facility in Chicopee — an hour away from Berkshire County. So family support, visits with children, health care and programs providing interventions for substance abuse disorders and mental health issues could not be addressed by local services and established for post-incarceration treatment.
In 2019, The Berkshire Eagle ran stories detailing the hardships women and their families faced due to this relocation, a move Sheriff Bowler referred to as a logistical decision, the result of lack of services offered in his prison. ("Out-of-county jail deepens women's woes," Eagle, Feb. 2, 2019.)
At the time, we wrote that “It may not be too late to remedy this egregious situation,” in which “sending poor women inmates 'away' because they cannot make bail or lack competent legal advice in court reinforces the poverty of our system as well as that of the accused.”
Fortunately, that moment has finally arrived. While Sheriff Bowler has said he will continue to send female inmates to Chicopee (if reelected for a third term), his opponent Alf Barbalunga has pledged to bring them home.
Please consider voting for Alf Barbalunga as our next sheriff in September’s primary election.
Francesca Speicher Cote and Alexandra Warshaw, Pittsfield