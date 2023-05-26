Letter: Incensed at procedural missteps in Emard death case

To the editor: I am writing in response to the article in the May 23 Berkshire Eagle regarding the case involving the fatal crash that took Anthony Emard ("Charges downgraded against motorists implicated in 2019 death of Anthony Emard").
I received a message this morning from his distraught daughter regarding this blatant disregard for justice. Shelby is a daughter who no longer has her father and relied on our justice system to hold those men responsible for their careless behavior. Our system has grossly neglected her, and her pleas for justice to be served have fallen on deaf ears for 3.5 years. She fought an endless battle to get the District Attorney's Office to move forward with this case and for everyone to remember her father for the incredible man he was.
After reading this article myself, I am at a loss. How racing down a busy road is deemed “negligent” rather than “reckless” is beyond me. Perhaps if those same men or the court employee that made the “clerical error” lost their parent to poor choices, I suspect the outcome may be quite different. We should all be mortified by this and seek change. Do better, people. Make wiser choices. Be accountable for your actions. And to the (very flawed) “justice system”: You need to be held accountable, too. When you deem it appropriate to allow these people to go on living their life after taking someone else’s in such a reckless manner, changes need to be made. I urge all of you to take a long, hard look at the example you are setting. You are making it acceptable to go out and drive like a maniac, take the life of an innocent driver and then be treated like you just made a mistake. This is frightening and disgusting on every level.
I hope the names “Shelby” and “Anthony” play through the heads of those drivers, the defense lawyers and the DA’s Office like a broken record. I hope that every time any of you drive past that crash scene, you are reminded of your poor choices and “clerical errors.”
Shelby, I apologize on behalf of everyone whom you sought out to help you. That was their job, and they failed you. You will forever be remembered as the girl who fought tirelessly on her daddy’s behalf. I am so sorry the court did not fight as hard as you did, but we all see it and we are all sickened by it.
Carrie Kittler, Dalton