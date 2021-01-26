Incitement is not free speech
To the editor: The reports in the press suggesting that a number of Republican senators are leaning toward developing a First Amendment free speech defense in Donald Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial are laughable.
Anyone who ever went to law school knows that the right of free speech in the First Amendment is not absolute. The most famous example is that you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater and then use the First Amendment as a defense when people trying to escape are trampled. Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley urged the crowd toward insurrection at the Capitol and a number of people died. Free speech? Nonsense.
William P. Bowden Jr., Williamstown