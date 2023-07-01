Letter: Increase Pittsfield Police chief pay, but keep residency requirement

To the editor: I read about Mayor Linda Tyer's attempt to make hiring the new police chief a bit easier for her successor. ("Pittsfield officials want to increase the police chief salary before launching a search. City councilors aren't convinced," Eagle, June 26.)
It's an admirable task, and as far as increasing the pay is concerned I disagree with Councilor Ken Warren since we compete for chiefs all over the state, and if you can move 40 to 50 miles for a good bump, many folks will do that — especially since being chief is usually the final stop before retirement and going off to work as a consultant somewhere.
As for the residency requirement, however, I am a firm believer it should stay. We are a city with one-third of the county's residents. There are housing options for all who come — and at the salary we will eventually offer, the overwhelming majority of the city's housing is affordable. In fact, living in towns within 20 miles with one or two exceptions are all pricier than living in Pittsfield.
If you are part of the command staff of the Pittsfield Police Department, you should live in the city to experience the city — including the downside of living in some areas. The overwhelming majority of the city's neighborhoods are great places to live, and if you are the chief, you should be all in. Living in a neighboring town puts you not all in. That should not be what we want.
If the city is worth taking the top paying job in, it's worth living in.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield