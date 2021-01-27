Institutional bigotry in the state Democratic Party
To the editor: The Massachusetts Democratic Party keeps reminding us that its leadership, particularly Democratic State Committee Chairman Gus Bickford and DSC attorney Jim Roosevelt, needs to go.
A number of factions within our state Democratic party have been trying for months to remove Bickford and Roosevelt after their involvement in the homophobic smear campaign against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse became public knowledge.
For those who are unfamiliar with the story, Bickford counseled Alex Morse to wait his turn rather than challenge Rep. Richard Neal during the 2020 Democratic Primary in Massachusetts. Thereafter, the UMass Amherst College Democrats said that Roosevelt advised them to leak a letter to the press claiming that Morse, who is openly gay and taught a course on government at the school as an adjunct professor, had made students at the university “uncomfortable” and barring him from future group events. The UMass College Dems subsequently publicly apologized to Morse.
Nevertheless, the leaked letter emerged in mid-August just as mail-in voting for the 1st Congressional District primary was getting underway. The latest chapter of this sorry tale occurred earlier this month, during a meeting of Democratic State Committee members in Cambridge.
On Jan. 13, the Ward 3 Democratic Committee in that city submitted a resolution calling for the removal of Gus Bickford from his leadership role in the Democratic State Committee and a vote of no confidence in his leadership. Using parliamentary tactics, Bickford’s supporters, including Cambridge resident Jim Roosevelt, submitted an alternative resolution at the last minute that omitted any mention of Bickford and the DSC’s wrongdoing. During the vote tally during the Zoom meeting, George Goverman, a protege of Bickford’s and Roosevelt’s and a lifetime member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee called Dan Totten, a representative of Cambridge’s Ward 3, a homophobic slur.
It is long past time for Berkshire County’s Democratic State Committee members, including Sherwood Guernsey, Lee Harrison, state Sen. Adam Hinds and Pittsfield City Councilor Helen Moon, to go on the record here. Silence is no longer an option.
Steve Dew, Williamstown