To the editor: “Laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times.” So said Thomas Jefferson.
The framers of the Constitution lived in an age far different from our own. The United States had no standing army at that time; the framers’ ideas of defense rested on local militias. Today, and for many, many decades, we have had an Army, a Navy, a Coast Guard, an Air Force, and now we even have a Space Force. We also have local police, state police and the National Guard. The typical Revolutionary-era musket could hold one round; it could be shot about three times per minute; and it had a maximum accurate range of about 150 feet. Today, the AR-15 has a magazine capacity of 30 rounds, can fire 45 rounds per minute and has a maximum accurate range of about 1,700 feet — that’s almost one-third of a mile.
Times have changed. Circumstances have changed. Technology has changed. As Jefferson observed, the law, or at least its interpretation, has to change. Gun rights advocates who tell us that the Second Amendment cannot be altered or reinterpreted resemble those people that Jefferson said “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the Ark of the Covenant, too sacred to be touched.” We are repeatedly told, “It’s not the guns that kill people; people kill people.” So, I suppose that the fact that the number of firearms in the United States is now over 120 per 100 people — that’s 120 percent of our population — has nothing to do with the fact that the U.S. gun death rate is 10.6 per 100,000, while in Canada, where the number of firearms is 34.7 per 100 people, the gun death rate is 2.1, and in Australia (14.5 per 100 people) the rate is 1.
For goodness sake, if the Second Amendment is sacrosanct and cannot be changed even in the face of repeated scenes of mass death, can the gun supporters in Congress stop stonewalling and at least come up with some other solution to the United States’ horrific problem of gun violence and death?
