To the editor: Although I’ve rarely been a poetry reader, over this past year I found myself turning to poetry often, like so many others, to find some comfort, solace and humor while we traveled along this lonely pandemic journey.
I recently discovered a real treasure in Irene Willis’ new poetry book "Green Dialogue," chock-full of personal thoughts, memories, reflections, regrets and humor from childhood right through the journey of a long and fulfilling life.
Written with such honesty and openness, when reading it one feels the losses, joys and ironies as Irene so craftily captures thoughts, emotions and events in her poems. A real delight.
Kathleen Cleary, Lenox