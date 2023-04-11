Letter: Is America's love of guns greater than the duty to protect our children?

To the editor: On Feb. 28, 2017, one of the first orders of business by newly elected President Donald Trump was to do away with a measure enacted in 1998 aimed at blocking gun sales to certain mentally ill people.
His reasoning was that the regulations weren’t fair to law-abiding gun owners. It was overwhelmingly applauded by the Republican Party and the National Rifle Association.
Since then, 13 states, all controlled by Democrats, have expanded background checks for new gun purchases. Meanwhile, 14 states, all controlled by Republicans, have passed laws allowing their citizens to carry guns with no permit process at all.
I’m not at all opposed to responsible gun ownership, but just this year (it’s only April) the U.S. has averaged more than one mass shooting per day. These are facts that most Republicans don’t like to admit to, but facts are facts. I don’t have the answers to gun violence, but clearly something must be done. We need to come together in true bipartisan cooperation to try to stop the bloodshed. But don’t bet on it. Sadly, the love of guns and ammo is greater than that of our school kids, who are paying the ultimate price.
Marty Plankey, Pittsfield