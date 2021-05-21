To the editor: Is President Joe Biden up to the challenge from Congressman Neal and others?
Nearly 130 House Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and seven others from Massachusetts, sent a letter to President Biden demanding that he call for a cease-fire between the Israeli government and the Palestinian militant group Hamas to halt this “unfolding human tragedy of unimaginable dimensions.”
While the ceasefire comes first, perhaps of greater significance is the letter’s call to address “the issues underlying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, many of them deferred for far too long.” We’ll see if President Biden is up to this task.
Stephen E. Harris, Middlefield