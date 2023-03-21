<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Is inflation really 'coming down'?

To the editor: Recently, President Joe Biden stated that inflation is “coming down.”

That would be nice, but is it true? Sorry, not so.

I used the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator to calculate inflation over the two-month period since the president spoke. On average, an item bought in December 2022 for $100 will cost $101.36 in February 2023. Some items are more and some less, but if this bimonthly general cost increase should continue for 12 months which is the usual one-year measurement period (and neglecting compounding of the inflation), we would see a cost of $108.16. That would be 8.16 percent inflation. It’s just a prediction, but it’s not good news. Only President Biden can prove the prediction wrong by abandoning his tax-and-spend policy.

We often see people charged with lying to Congress. How about politicians lying to the American people? Both Republicans and Democrats do it.

Ed Dartford, Stockbridge

